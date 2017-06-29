Though India has, over the years, maintained intimate relations with Israel, Indian leaders have been hesitant to make these relations public. Hence the metaphor of a “mistress” has been used by Israel to describe India’s attitude toward the Jewish state. “Ties could be enjoyed but had to be kept secret.” So began an editorial in the Jerusalem Post dated July 11, 2015. The editorial came two months after PM Narendra Modi announced that planned to visit Israel, which would make him the first ever Indian prime minister to do so.

After a fairly successful trip to the US, Modi is now set to undertake a three-day official trip to Israel next week. “Wake Up, Israel! Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Visit Will Make History,” screamed a headline in Haaretz, Israel’s leading English daily, on Wednesday. Lamenting the distinct lack of Israeli public interest in the visit, it went on to mark various reasons—mostly economical—why it was a landmark trip. “A Hindu nationalist, conservative and believer in free markets, he enjoys unprecedented popularity at home, and many say he is all but destined to be reelected in 2019,” the article declares without citing sources.

Israeli interests aside, the visit does mark a dramatic shift in India’s foreign policy. The fact that unlike other Indian leaders who visited Israel, Modi won’t visit an Arab state or meet Palestinian leaders immediately afterwards has not gone unnoticed. Coming after his trip to Washington, Modi’s visit defines a clear US-India-Israel axis in an increasingly polarised world.

Iran, Israel’s sworn enemy, reacted by taking a harsher line on Kashmir, something it has not done earlier. Other Gulf and Arab states, which have a massive Indian work force, are also eyeing the visit suspiciously. The alignment with the US has also upset others including China, which is making its displeasure felt on the disputed border. Yes, history will be made next week. But what kind of history, only time will tell.