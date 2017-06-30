Over the last few days, anyone logging on to social media or glancing at newspaper pages would have come across this exuberant slogan—100 days to go! Ever since it was first announced in December 2013, India hosting the Under-17 World Cup was always a surreal prospect. And now it’s within touching distance, just over three months away.

But amidst all the euphoria, not many have bothered to think about what this tournament will mean to the Indian football fan 20 years later. Sure, the idea that future Messis and Ronaldos once played in Goa and Guwahati will make for a nice tea-time story, but that is not what you would want from a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity like this. The true legacy of the tournament will be if the Indian boys, who are getting a chance to rub shoulders with Brazil and England, go on to do the same at the senior level.

The development curve of the U-17 team has been rather haphazard. They were put together by former coach Nicolai Adam and taken across the world to play exhibition matches. They looked unconvincing in the Asian U-16 championships, but the most damning indictment came when Adam was booted out and new coach Luis Norton de Matos took over. In his first month, De Matos added players outside the setup, who had done well in the U-16 I-League.

That after two years of world class coaching and exposure tours to at least 15 countries, these kids were not head and shoulders above others in the country is frightening.

Now there are just over three months left and there is little De Matos can do about this team. Trips to the US, Mexico and Australia have been planned, but that sounds, at least on paper, like more of the same. No one is asking for a Messi or a Ronaldo. If De Matos can produce a handful of players who go on to have careers in a top-tier European league, then all this would have been worth it.