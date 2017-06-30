The death of 16 people due to consumption of contaminated water and food in the remote tribal hamlet of Chaparai in the agency area of East Godavari district has yet again brought to light the plight of tribals in Andhra Pradesh. The deaths occurred within a span of 10-15 days since June 2 and while the tribals fear a funeral a day, the district administration has failed miserably in coming to their rescue. The officials haven’t been able to provide them safe drinking water even now!

The area is practically cut off from the rest of the world and has no basic amenities. The few borewells in the hamlet spew thick brownish water forcing the tribals to depend on a stream. Why does the government machinery, which responds with alacrity whenever there is a complaint of water shortage in a city, take this long to supply safe drinking water to the tribals? Is a tribal’s life less precious than that of a city resident? The reasons cited by the defensive government aren’t convincing.

True, it’s difficult to reach Chaparai but whose fault is it that it has no road connectivity? The tribals are forced to walk 15 km to purchase rations from the ‘nearest’ fair price shop. The ‘nearest’ primary health centre too is 15 km away and in case of an emergency, they carry the patient on what is called a ‘cloth stretcher’.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, who visited the hamlet on Wednesday, has dispatched a few two-wheeler ambulances and medical teams. Knee-jerk reactions are not a permanent solution. The government should ensure road connectivity in agency areas, educate the tribals on hygiene and supply safe drinking water to them. CM N Chandrababu Naidu has announced Rs 105 crore for supply of drinking water to the seven Integrated Tribal Development Agencies but this won’t mean anything if follow-up action is not taken up on a war-footing. It would be a tragedy if the tribals cannot access water and food, despite living just hours away from the upcoming world class capital city Amaravati.