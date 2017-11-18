Home Opinions Editorials

A bitter pill that can cure many ills

The Karnataka government’s effort to rein in private hospitals and medical practitioners has run into rough weather with doctors and their influential associations coming out in full force against a B

The Karnataka government’s effort to rein in private hospitals and medical practitioners has run into rough weather with doctors and their influential associations coming out in full force against a Bill that promises to bring in more accountability into a system largely governed by business motives and lobbies. Protests against the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendments) Bill, 2017, which the government claims will make private medical care more affordable and end unethical practices, have crippled medical services across the state, leading to even deaths.

While the Bill does smack of bias against private hospitals, as it leaves government hospitals and doctors out of its ambit, its objective cannot be contested. It will empower the government to fix rates for various treatments. Besides, the Bill aims to end practices like advance payments for emergency treatments and not releasing bodies unless all dues are cleared, and makes penalties for violations stringent.

Doctors and private hospitals have called the Bill “draconian” and say it will neither help hospitals nor the general public. But that’s no justification for stalling health services, leaving lakhs without medical attention. With even the Karnataka HC slamming their actions, one hopes there will be no further suffering.

While its intentions appear sincere and efforts to bring about a change in the system laudable, the  government should share the blame for the present crisis as it failed to follow the due consultation process so essential for a measure of such import. Besides, the government isn’t being fair when it frames a set of rules but makes it applicable only for private players, leaving out its own healthcare facilities which have been found wanting.

The Bill strikes at the root of the business model that some profit-minded hospitals follow. No wonder then that all major players have come out strongly in protest. The government will do well not to fold under pressure, but certain concessions can be made to make sure that the Bill has a smooth passage.

