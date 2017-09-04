The suicide of a warrior who sought to defend her right to walk into an undergraduate medical college based on her high score in the State Board exam has shaken Tamil Nadu. Her Dalit roots made the situation more explosive.

That Anitha took her fight against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET right up to the Supreme Court where she had to face former finance minister P Chidambaram’s lawyer-wife Nalini, who was on the other side, arguing against a state Ordinance that was yet to be promulgated, showed some steel.

In the end, the Ordinance was stillborn as Attorney General K K Venugopal did not think it would stand legal scrutiny. It crushed a thousand hopes and set the ball rolling for medical counselling based on the NEET score.

The state government, weakened with the demise of iconic chief minister J Jayalalithaa, had hoped till the last moment for a NEET waiver for the second continuous year. As first pointed out by The New Indian Express, it got bad advice from Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who suggested a state board quota on the NEET merit list as a workaround.

The suggestion bombed since a Government Order to protect 85 per cent seats for state board students was struck down by the judiciary. Nadda’s was a counter opinion to two Bills against NEET adopted by the state Assembly awaiting presidential assent.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, now elevated as the defence minister, had suggested a state Ordinance route, which the Attorney General spiked. How two Union ministers indicated two different solutions, both of which failed to stand up in court, is amazing. Didn’t they consult the top law officer before airing their opinion? Or did the Attorney General change his view after saying OK? The nation decidedly wants to know.

As for Anitha, people around her ought to have counselled her on learning to cope with failure. A life full of promise has been needlessly lost to a one-size-fits-all solution imposed on an unwilling and underprepared state.