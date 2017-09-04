Surprise has for long been the only predictable element in Narendra Modi’s political choices. Even with an army of media personnel and freelance commentators spending the hours and days running up to a big decision trying to second guess it, Modi has still managed to pull a rabbit or two out of the hat. The value of this lies partly in the fact that discussions converge around the surprise itself rather than the content of the choice or its real import.

In the present instance, however, most observers—whether sympathetic towards the BJP or not—acknowledge that the choice of Nirmala Sitharaman as defence minister combines surprise, serious intent, high symbolism and a genuine nod at calibre.

Despite the fact that under her direct charge India’s export graph could not rescue itself against global headwinds, she is generally seen as an articulate, no-nonsense, analytical mind. In a Cabinet that has been targeted by the Opposition for being filled with lightweights, Sitharaman is a genuine talent.

So, she becomes the real news of Sunday’s reshuffle: the first full-time woman defence minister (Indira Gandhi had held additional charge) and the second woman member of the five-member Cabinet Committee of Security (with Sushma Swaraj).

Her old days as a student of International Relations at JNU would have given her an early orientation into the complex ways of geopolitics—not many BJP supporters may realise that it would be a JNU product leading the defence ministry when the borders are superheated on two fronts, China and Pakistan.

Most of the other choices were generally par for the course, the notable ones being the elevation of Piyush Goyal to the critical Railways, the induction of Kerala bureaucrat Alphons Kannanthanam (perhaps less for his assignment as MoS, IT, and more for being an outreach gesture towards the Kerala Christian community), and the oddball portfolio choice of Housing and Urban Development given to another new non-political inductee, long-time diplomat Hardeep Puri.