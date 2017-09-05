At times, Hockey India’s moves seem completely out of place and arbitrary. Sometimes it smacks of nepotism and highhandedness. No doubt, it is one of the better-run sports federations in the country, but when it comes to appointing coaches and more so while removing them, the body fails to provide a logical explanation. Right from the time of Jose Bara (Spain) in 2009 to Paul van Ass in 2015—only Michael Nobbs (Australia) lasted for two years—explanations have always sounded incongruous.



Recently sacked coach Roelant Oltmans, who until the other day was Indian hockey’s crisis-manager-cum-go-to-man since his appointment as high performance director four-and-half years ago, was suddenly found wanting. Oltmans had his share of success too. He helped India bag its first International Hockey Federation medal in 33 years, a bronze at the World League Final in Raipur and took India to its first Champions Trophy final in 2016. He was given the boot because of his recent performance. India lost to lower-ranked teams like Canada and Malaysia at the World League Semifinal in London. But the coach cannot be the sole reason for failing to adapt to lower-ranked teams’ tactics, which usually play on the counter. Even the players are equally responsible.



What is more baffling is the attitude of the federation. Yes, Oltmans did have his idiosyncrasies when it came to selecting players (he usually prefers older players like Sardar Singh) but it could have been sorted out easily. Sacking is not always the answer. Even Oltmans knew when he was made the head coach after van Ass’ surprise exit in 2015 that his days were numbered. It’s almost a pattern with foreign coaches.

Experts fear such irrational moves will only have an impact on the sport. If coaches are not given time to drive in their philosophy into the team, then the team will be left in a quagmire. Firing Oltmans close to the World Hockey League Final in December and the Commonwealth Games in April next year, is quite a risk.