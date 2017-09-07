By ignoring homegrown stalwarts with a long history as partymen in a state that never really offered the BJP the requisite ecosystem, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo has sent out an unequivocal message. The induction of Alphons Kannanthanam as union minister is as much a proactive wooing by the BJP of the sizeable Christian community in Kerala as it is a rap on the knuckles of its state unit. The latter not only has failed to galvanise itself into a winning unit, but of late has embarrassed the central leadership by getting mired in controversies.

Surely, not many were surprised when the long-awaited entry into the central ministry was met with muted response from the state unit, unlike the last occasion when senior leader O Rajagopal was picked in 1999. Curiously, the BJP has two Rajya Sabha members, both nominated—actor Suresh Gopi and Anglo-Indian representative Richard Hay. There were a few senior leaders too who would’ve considered themselves in the race. Therefore, one cannot completely blame the state BJP for its reticence in celebrating Alphons’s elevation. The maverick bureaucrat-turned-politician became an LDF MLA from Kanjirappally, a stronghold of the Syrian Christian community, a mere 32 days after quitting the IAS in 2006. Festering incompatibility issues with district-level apparatchiks forced him to gravitate towards the BJP’s central leadership. The state BJP can ill afford to sulk as the message from Delhi, perform or perish, is relevant to them too.

Sure, Kerala has a smaller Christian population, at 18 per cent, compared to two states the BJP has captured—Manipur (41 per cent) and Goa (25 per cent). As per the script, soon after assuming the office of tourism minister with independent charge, Alphons did not hesitate to spell it out that he would strive to be a bridge between the church and the party. However, it is another matter whether the politically-savvy Christian community would be in a hurry to play the sheep to the shepherding role that Alphons wants to anoint himself with.