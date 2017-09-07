When they say Gauri Lankesh was an independent voice, it has a strict and definite meaning. She took no sides and she was no one’s partisan. Regardless of whether the idea or action that deserved to be called out came from the BJP, the Congress or any other political quarter, it did not matter to her. Gauri took no sides except that of the truth, and pulled no punches. She was an exemplar of the best and most basic values that animated a species much maligned now: the journalist.

In these highly polarised times, independent journalists may have become an endangered species, but it is only an extreme episode like Gauri’s shocking killing that brings alive the value of their existence in the public eye. Small wonder, then, that spontaneous and angry protests have been witnessed not just in Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka, but elsewhere—from Delhi to Kerala. The shocking image of Gauri’s bullet-riddled body may or may not have reminded the public of other martyrs of free speech who fell to unidentified assassins: Remember only the small-town journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati of Sirsa who dared to publish the truth about the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim’s criminal ways at a time when political parties across the spectrum were scrambling to curry favour with him. Chhatrapati too was rewarded with bullets for his efforts, allegedly by the godman’s mafia.

The names before him tumble out now like an ominous roll call that might be remembered long into posterity: the medieval Kannada scholar and epigraphist M M Kalburgi, rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, and leftist politician and writer Govind Pansare. Gauri, never afraid to speak her mind, now lengthens that list. It’s not one any Indian should be proud of—this is a country that had the civilisational depth to be able to counter ideas with ideas, not with bullets and swords. More than a judicial or CBI probe, it is an honest self-scrutinising probe by all Indians that is most urgently needed now.