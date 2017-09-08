Perhaps he was just trying to make a case for the Army’s urgent need to upgrade and modernise in order to face a two-pronged threat. But Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s remarks about China “salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner, testing our limits or threshold” sparked a sharp reaction from Beijing. Particularly because it comes barely days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met at the BRICS summit in China and agreed to put the acrimonious Doklam border standoff behind them and pursue stable bilateral ties.

General Rawat had referred to the Doklam standoff, and said such incidents could snowball into a larger conflict on India’s northern borders which in turn might encourage Pakistani perfidy, and hence India needed to be prepared for a two-front war. This is not something new, given that strategic circles have been discussing such a possibility for while now.

Beijing, however, was quick to pounce on the statement. “For the past few months, for clear reasons, China-India relations were affected and undermined. Going forward the two sides need to work together to follow up on the consensus reached by the two leaders,” foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday. “Just two days ago, President Xi Jinping pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries are each other’s development opportunities, not threats,” said Geng Shuang, a foreign ministry spokesperson.

“We don’t know whether he (General Rawat) was authorised to speak those words or it was just his spontaneous words or whether his words represented the position of the Indian government.” While that is a question we cannot answer, what is obvious is that years of suspicion and distrust between the two giant Asian neighbours cannot be wished away overnight. The Modi-Xi meeting was perhaps a small step in that direction, but General Rawat’s concerns will remain valid until there is concrete evidence of goodwill between the two nations.