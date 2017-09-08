India’s economic growth is being whipsawed by two historic reforms—demonetisation and GST. Latest data shows GDP growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, which according to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was temporary. All is expected to be well and with a pick up in momentum, GDP should be back to its 7 per cent trajectory. That’s likely wishful thinking. Despite low inflation, stable rupee, record foreign inflows, and low oil prices, growth has been falling for the past six quarters strengthening analysts’ skepticism if statistics are fully reflecting the underlying slack in the economy.

Manufacturing hit the lowest growth rate in five years at 1.6 per cent. Industrial growth at 1.9 per cent is the lowest in 21 quarters. Export volumes at 1.2 per cent seem to be on a ventilator, while the investment rate is at a 10-year low led by a weak corporate sector that contributes a whopping 74 per cent to the gross value added (GVA). Sadly, there’s no magic wand to revive investment unless the twin balance sheet problem (banks and corporates) is resolved.

By the end of 2015, India emerged as the fastest growing world economy overtaking China and even its erstwhile colonial ruler Britain—giving rise to aspirations that it was our chance to be a super power. But all hopes fell with a giant thud as growth continues to be hammered due to domestic reasons. Worse, the short-term trade offs seem to be masking an underlying downward trend.

But with the Lok Sabha elections less than two years away, Jaitley is placing all his bets on public expenditure to achieve the 7 per cent growth. Public expenditure is already making up for the hesitancy in private investment, and if it continues, the government runs the risk of breaching its fiscal deficit target. But if every positive has a negative, and if every condition is balanced by its opposite, GDP growth too should move up, provided the government pulls the right strings.