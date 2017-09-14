When someone speaks home truths, it probably does not need to be scripted. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Berkeley perhaps became more notable than it may have on pure merit because of the massive counter-fusillade that the BJP launched, including responses from party president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani.

To be sure, the speech was marked by typical Rahul traits: a sort of cultivated candour and a capacity to string together a set of simple, unimpeachable and thoroughly mainstream truisms, some of which do have a wide resonance. It was an index of its relative success that critics soon began airing the suspicion that the whole thing was scripted, including the audience questions. (This subplot became such a prominent strand that the organisers at Berkeley had to issue a denial.)

Without hazarding a full diagnosis, one thing may be granted. Rahul is bound to have reflected deeply on the theme of dynastic politics—for the simple reason that it constitutes one of the most genuine points of critique against him and his family. The ways in which it has been a cohesive force for the Congress is part of the standard party response. And yet, the ways in which it has enfeebled genuine inner-party vitality is clear to observers.

The BJP’s critique—encapsulated in Irani’s characterisation of him as a “failed dynast”—is not entirely unfounded. Nor was its citing of the humble origins of the PM, the president and others. It’s not that Rahul does not have a point. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast, so are M K Stalin, Abhishek Bachchan and the second-generation Ambanis. (Or the dynasts in the Americas and elsewhere that Congress leader Anand Sharma cited.) But the throwaway line—“That is how India runs”—is troubling and cannot be merely endorsed as a bald statement of fact and left at that. The point is to make India run in a way that a Dalit daily-wager’s brilliant daughter need not have to ever commit suicide in despair at how India runs.