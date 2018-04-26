Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exasperation was showing when he told off BJP lawmakers on Sunday for speaking out of turn to the media and creating a spectacle for all the wrong reasons. He chided them for giving ‘masala’ to the media, saying: “The moment we see a cameraperson, we jump to make a statement as if we are great social scientists or intellectuals.”

The party had just paid a big political price of sacking two BJP ministers in J&K after outrage over the Kathua gang-rape and murder of a minor girl, when Union minister Santosh Gangwar’s byte stoked it all over again. Sharing his gyaan in Lucknow, Gangwar said a “brouhaha” ought not to be created over one or two rape cases in a big country like India. J&K ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Chowdhary Lal Singh had to be shown the door after their participation in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally in Jammu to defend the accused in the horrific Kathua incident snowballed.

Retired Army chief V K Singh was controversy’s favourite child when he began his journey as a junior minister but has perhaps learnt on the job. In fact, his was the first statement of empathy from the BJP when Kathua blew up in the party’s face, though he did commit the error of naming the victim.Before Kathua happened, junior HRD minister Satyapal Singh wore the hat of a social scientist—derisively pointed out by Modi—to challenge the theory of origin of species, saying “Darwin’s theory is wrong because no one saw apes turning into man.” Another party worthy S Ve Shekher who made derogatory remarks against Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi is now seeking anticipatory bail.

Politics would become morose if there are no interesting one-liners, but they should not vitiate the atmosphere. When tweets like the one on pulling down Periyar statues go unpunished, they send wrong signals. In its own interests, the BJP ought to wield the stick more often than it did in J&K to rein in the loose cannons.