Why china doesn’t worry about  MONGOL-india ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s visit to Mongolia April 25-26 immediately after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation foreign ministers’ meeting in China is significant for many reasons. One, this is the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to the landlocked nation in 42 years, after Y B Chavan’s 1976 visit. In May 2015, Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to visit the country, again after a visit to China.

During that visit, he invoked ancient ties and Buddhist connections, and pledged $1 billion in a line of credit to the country sandwiched between Russia and China. Beijing, which sees Mongolia as part of its strategic backyard, watched warily. Many Indian strategists exulted, arguing India was sending out a not-so-subtle message that if Beijing got involved in India’s backyard—read Nepal and Arunachal—India could do the same through Mongolia.

In November 2016, when Mongolia defied Beijing’s warnings and allowed the Dalai Lama to visit the country on his ninth such trip, China imposed a crippling blockade, forcing Ulaanbaatar to seek support from India. Chinese editorials warned Mongolia of dire consequences for seeking financial help from India. When India offered nothing but platitudes, Ulaanbaatar pledged never to invite the Tibetan leader again.

Now, Swaraj, who co-chaired the 6th Session of the Indian-Mongolia Joint Committee on Cooperation, again invoked Buddhism and ancient ties with the country that was home to Genghis Khan. She pledged to ramp up engagement, and reviewed the progress in on-going collaborative projects, including the refinery selected by Mongolia for implementation with the $1 billion line of credit. This trip again comes at a time when India and China are trying to bring their ties back on an even keel after the Doklam standoff last year, with Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping holding an “informal” summit in Wuhan. But this time, as a Chinese editorial exulted, “all three nations know where they stand.”