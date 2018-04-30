Will evil kim sign his own death warrant?

As the leaders of India and China gingerly puffed at a peace pipe Friday in Wuhan in central China, another historic summit was taking place some 1,400 km to the northeast in Freedom House, on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Historic because this was the first time that a North Korean leader set foot in the South since the end of the Korean war in 1953. (Two South Korean Presidents did visit the North for summits, in 2000 and 2007).

As a beaming ‘Supreme Leader’ Kim Jong-un strode towards the line that divides the two Koreas on the morning of April 27, shaking the hand of South Korean President Moon Jae-in before crossing, and then inviting Moon to step across to the North for another round of frenzied photographs, many forgot that this was a evil, malevolent man with a lot of blood on his hands.

A man who had threatened to turn not just his southern neighbour, but the west coast of the US, almost 10,000 km away, into a radioactive wasteland with his ever-growing arsenal of nuclear warheads and missiles. A man who ordered the execution of two of his officials in August 2016 using anti-aircraft guns. After their intimate private meetings, similar to the one taking place in Wuhan, the two Korean leaders “solemnly declared before the 80m Korean people and the whole world that there will be no more war”, and that they would work towards a “nuclear free Korean peninsula”.

But before an exultant US President Donald Trump decides to meet the ‘Rocketman’, he might want to consider two things: One, the North has signed many such agreements in the past: in 1992, with South Korea. In 1994, with the US. In 2005, with four neighbours and the US, and in 2012, again with the US. They all collapsed. Two, Kim knows the only thing that prevents him from meeting the same fate as Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi is the fact that he has nuclear weapons. Why would he want to sign his own death warrant?