Political parties hijack Assam citizen list

In the days before the publication of the “complete” draft of the National Register Citizens in Assam, there were fears that it would lead to tension and even violence. While that has not thankfully happened with many of those who have been left out of the list taking it in their stride, the NRC has raised the political temperature with some opposition parties and the ruling BJP accusing each other of devious designs. The main purpose of the NRC exercise, of identifying illegal immigrants in Assam in order to deport them, has been reduced to a show of political gamesmanship with the interests of neither the illegal immigrants nor the genuine citizens uppermost in the minds of politicians.

Illegal immigration has been a burning issue in Assam for almost a century now. Assam’s legendary former CM Gopinath Bordoloi used to raise the issue even before Independence and often clashed with Muslim League leader Mohammed Saadulla as the state’s population grew much faster than the national average. The trend gathered pace after Independence, with Assam’s population growing exponentially. It is said that the Congress, the ruling party in the state as well as in Delhi, knowingly turned a blind eye to the human influx from the then East Pakistan because illegal immigrants were seen as a vote bank.

The issue came into national prominence only after 1979, when the All Assam Students’ Union launched independent India’s largest non-political mass movement against illegal immigrants. After the Assam agitation, as the movement came to be called, the government made feeble attempts at curbing illegal immigration. So in 1983, Parliament enacted the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act. But the Act failed to check the problem.

At the core of the agitation were two issues: land and identity. For the original inhabitants of Assam, both were under threat from the “foreigners”. The NRC exercise is aimed at protecting the interests of the Assamese but the political class has hijacked the issue for their narrow electoral gains.