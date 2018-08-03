RBI’s Rate hike and inflation

A 25 bps repo and reverse repo rate hike just crossed Mint Street and is on its way to banks and eventually, us, the gullible borrowers. Will lending and deposit rates increase tomorrow? Not really. The country’s largest bank and trendsetter SBI, which caters to a quarter of the total banking credit, won’t raise lending rates just yet, unless credit demand picks up. Usually, banks promptly pass on rate hikes, unlike rate cuts, but the bleak credit offtake may delay rate transmission. The RBI did well to avoid a public outcry by raising rates now than during the festive season, but consumer spending may be affected should banks bite the bullet next month.

Surprisingly, inflation projections are evenly balanced, rather than to the upside. It will be interesting to see how the RBI will react to headline inflation, which will likely decline in the coming months. Past rate hike cycles indicate that consecutive hikes happen when inflation is sticky. Currently, CPI is at 5 per cent and is on a downward trajectory, which makes Wednesday’s hike somewhat suspicious. Also, RBI Governor Urjit Patel dismissed concerns about core and core-of-core inflation as nearly irrelevant to the regulator, but if you look closely, the rise of services inflation by 245 bps in the past seven months­—while goods inflation is declining—indicates that the relation between inflation and output gap does not seem sacrosanct. So, as per SBI Research, the argument that output gap almost closed needs to be validated.

Liquidity is in deficit and needs to be managed well including forex market interventions, as it determines the extent of lending rate increases. A rate hike is a textbook method to defend currency, and RBI’s views on the currency contagion confirm that the central bank is not in favour of excess depreciation and may prefer a certain exchange rate level. Given inflation risks go out of hand, another policy rate hike cannot be ruled out. However, if a trade war erupts, it could well be the beginning of a prolonged pause.