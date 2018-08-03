Home Opinions Editorials

RBI’s Rate hike and inflation

A 25 bps repo and reverse repo rate hike just crossed Mint Street and is on its way to banks and eventually, us, the gullible borrowers.

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

A 25 bps repo and reverse repo rate hike just crossed Mint Street and is on its way to banks and eventually, us, the gullible borrowers. Will lending and deposit rates increase tomorrow? Not really. The country’s largest bank and trendsetter SBI, which caters to a quarter of the total banking credit, won’t raise lending rates just yet, unless credit demand picks up. Usually, banks promptly pass on rate hikes, unlike rate cuts, but the bleak credit offtake may delay rate transmission. The RBI did well to avoid a public outcry by raising rates now than during the festive season, but consumer spending may be affected should banks bite the bullet next month.

Surprisingly, inflation projections are evenly balanced, rather than to the upside. It will be interesting to see how the RBI will react to headline inflation, which will likely decline in the coming months. Past rate hike cycles indicate that consecutive hikes happen when inflation is sticky. Currently, CPI is at 5 per cent and is on a downward trajectory, which makes Wednesday’s hike somewhat suspicious. Also, RBI Governor Urjit Patel dismissed concerns about core and core-of-core inflation as nearly irrelevant to the regulator, but if you look closely, the rise of services inflation by 245 bps in the past seven months­—while goods inflation is declining—indicates that the relation between inflation and output gap does not seem sacrosanct. So, as per SBI Research, the argument that output gap almost closed needs to be validated.

Liquidity is in deficit and needs to be managed well including forex market interventions, as it determines the extent of lending rate increases. A rate hike is a textbook method to defend currency, and RBI’s views on the currency contagion confirm that the central bank is not in favour of excess depreciation and may prefer a certain exchange rate level. Given inflation risks go out of hand, another policy rate hike cannot be ruled out. However, if a trade war erupts, it could well be the beginning of a prolonged pause.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release