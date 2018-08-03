Why it is difficult to take imran seriously

Managed continuity. That is perhaps the best one can expect in Pakistan under Imran Khan and in turn, the India-Pakistan relationship. Though Imran made the right noises when PM Modi called to congratulate him on his win, urging dialogue and a joint plan to fight poverty instead of each other (something Modi had suggested long ago), there are various reasons why it is difficult to take him seriously.

The primary one, of course, is the perception that Imran is a puppet of the Deep State (also known as ‘the establishment’ and the army) in Pakistan, which has no interest in resolving ties with India. Which means that even if Imran does reach out to India, it will be seen as an attempt to divert attention from the economic and political mess that he will inherit domestically. Two, given Imran’s political flip-flops over the past decade or so, as well as allegations about his drug dependence and debauched lifestyle levelled in a book by his former wife, it becomes doubly difficult to trust the mercurial cricketer-turned-playboy-turned-politician. Three, though he had earlier voiced his concern over the rise of fundamentalism in Pakistan, there was no mention of terror in his victory speech, where he kept referring to India as Hindustan.

Given New Delhi’s position that there can be no talks unless Pakistan turns off the terror tap, it would be difficult for Modi to respond positively to peace overtures made by Imran, particularly with Indian general elections slated for next year. Strangely, despite knowing that the military calls the shots in Pakistan, successive governments have refused to talk directly with the GHQ in Rawalpindi lest it undermine the elected government. Other nations like the US, the UK and even China have no such qualms, preferring realpolitik norms which dictate that one talks to people who can actually deliver the results you want. Perhaps it is time New Delhi decided to take a leaf from their playbook. Because it doesn’t take much to turn managed continuity into a mismanaged mess.