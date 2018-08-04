Home Opinions Editorials

No wisdom in going back to paper ballots

Doubts about the untamperabilty of electronic voting machines have been raised frequently in the past, by political parties and other assorted busybodies.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | PTI

Doubts about the untamperabilty of electronic voting machines have been raised frequently in the past, by political parties and other assorted busybodies. In the case of parties, naturally, when they are at a losing end. In fact, the vocalised expression of doubt reached such a crescendo that the EC had to perforce introduce an additional feature —an attachment of sorts called the VVPAT. This machine records and prints out a voter’s preference—the precise vote cast— which automatically drops in a box. The only lacuna, so to say, lies in the fact that what’s recorded or printed through the VVPAT is not mandatorily used to cross-check the votes cast on the EVMs.

It’s done in selective constituencies and/or on demand if/when a candidate expresses doubt over the counting and the result. There of course has been a fiasco in a recent bypoll where the VVPAT was claimed to have malfunctioned due to the prevailing heat wave. Such stories do little to assuage persistent doubts. To be free and fair, both the electorate and the contestants need to perceive it as so. The EC is therefore under a constitutional obligation to deliver a satisfactory working model. 

But the opposition parties—19 are expected to knock on Nirvachan Sadan’s door with a demand that India reverts to the old system of ballot papers—should think twice before instilling such scepticism about what exists. It’s not warranted. Instances of blatant rigging were the norm those days—that can hardly be cited as a foolproof system. In fact, Indian elections attained a global reputation after mechanised polling came in. Transportation of ballot boxes to and from far-flung parts was a tediously long process.

The Opposition should instead insist on better procedure, especially the mandatory crosschecking with the paper trail in all constituencies.  It has often been argued that technologically advanced democracies, like US and Japan, do not use EVMs. Germany has reverted to the ballot. But, Indian EVMs are qualitatively superior and had served to make elections smooth. Wisdom lies in improving the EVM, not junking it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta