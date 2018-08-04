Home Opinions Editorials

Stop ignoring North Karnataka

The fresh demand for a separate North Karnataka state stems from decades of neglect the region has endured at the hands of successive governments.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy meeting a delegation from North Karnataka who have given a bandh call on August 2, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.| Express Photo Services

The fresh demand for a separate North Karnataka state stems from decades of neglect the region has endured at the hands of successive governments and it comes at a time when the ruling dispensation is seen to be heavily tilted in favour of South Karnataka. The demand, being raised repeatedly since the 1990s, has not turned into a mass movement yet but will not die unless steps are taken to address the regional disparities. The lack of development in North Karnataka has a historical background as the region comprises areas that were once part of the erstwhile Bombay and Hyderabad states. They remained neglected even during the colonial rule, while other regions benefitted from the initiatives of their pre-Independence rulers.

But even 60 years after the formation of Karnataka, the differences between the regions in terms of development are stark. This shows how the Bengaluru-centric political administration has ignored the region. The Nanjundappa Commission was set up in 2000 to study regional imbalances in the state and suggest redressal measures. In its report submitted in 2002, it identified 39 taluks as most backward, most of them in North Karnataka. Several measures were recommended, but they are yet to be fully implemented. The special status conferred on Hyderabad-Karnataka, comprising seven districts, under Article 371(J) has helped the people of the region but there’s a long way to go.


North Karnataka’s current state of neglect can also be blamed on its political leaders who, once elected, rarely bother to check back on the people. There have been at least six chief ministers and several central ministers from the region, but none of them was able to ensure equitable development. However, statehood does not seem to be a practical solution. Karnataka’s strength lies in being united. At the same time, the demands of the people of North Karnataka can no longer be ignored. The government must act to set right the disparities before it’s too late.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta