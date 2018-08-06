Home Opinions Editorials

Is congress content with being runner-up?

So, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will not see a Presidential form of contest.

Published: 06th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

So, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will not see a Presidential form of contest. It will be Narendra Modi versus the rest of the Opposition, since the latter has chosen not to name a leader and to let competing ambitions flourish in the rainbow coalition it hopes to stitch together. Expounded as part of its grand strategy on Friday, the Congress high command has already given PM Modi an initial advantage. For, he will not miss any opportunity to mock at the lack of Opposition unity, as he did while replying to the debate on the recent no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha.

What also stood out was the Congress high command’s anxiety to unseat Modi, but not necessarily the BJP. The claim that Modi cannot stay in the saddle if the BJP gets less than 230 Lok Sabha seats, since the NDA’s internal dynamics could lead to a change of leadership in the new BJP-led government, did make sense. But coming as it did from the high command, it indicated the Congress was content with being the runner-up. The party must remember that ‘not failure, but low aim, is a crime’, as poet James Russell Lowell famously said.

The urge to beat Modi at his own game was apparent in the hasty coalition Congress President Rahul Gandhi put together in Karnataka when he found that the BJP was the single-largest party but short of a simple majority after the Assembly elections. He let the JD(S) head the government with the numerically bigger Congress playing junior partner. And Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is already embarrassing the Grand Old Party. No wonder, the Congress high command on Friday didn’t count Karnataka among the states where it could expect a rich harvest of Lok Sabha seats.

To try and tarnish Modi’s reputation, the Congress keeps bringing up the Rafale deal hoping its corruption charges would stick in the long run; and flags issues like PNB scamster Mehul Choksi’s great escape to Antigua, harping on the PM referring to him as Mehul bhai in 2016. It’s a game of perception and the Congress hopes to be the giant-killer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta