Social boycotts and a ray of hope

Two images from Odisha over the past week have projected the worst and the best of India.

Published: 06th August 2018

Two images from Odisha over the past week have projected the worst and the best of India. A 60-year-old man, Chaturbhuja Banka, carrying the body of his sister-in-law, tied to his bicycle, to the graveyard in Boudh district presented the most distressing facet of the society. Only days later, an MLA turned pallbearer for a destitute woman and conducted her last rites in Sambalpur district. It has restored hope that all is not lost for humanity.

Both incidents are related to social ostracism. Chaturbhuja was an outcast because he had supported his late uncle who married outside their caste. In another part of the state, a dead destitute woman would have been left to rot in her home, but for the local MLA Ramesh Patua. As no villager touched her body for fear of ostracisation, Patua, along with his son, nephew and friend carried the body to the cremation ground and conducted the final rites.

These incidents are the manifestation of the evil rampant across the country. Ostracism and social boycott continue to be deeply entrenched in our communities and are practised with impunity. Mostly driven by casteism, they are the worst kind of human rights violation. Exclusion from social interactions, relationships and being cut off from services and facilities have a devastating impact on the victims.

While Indian society claims to be advancing fast and opening up, the ground realities are to the contrary. Khap panchayats apart, parallel systems rule the roost in every corner of the country. Last year, the Maharashtra government enacted a path-breaking law against social boycott, making it a punishable offence. Other states should implement similar laws if they are serious about dealing with the menace and ushering in reformation. MLA Patua’s inspirational deed should also be hailed. For, in his act, not only did he display compassion and spirit of service but also showed the mirror to the villagers, which will compel them to look inwards and hopefully, drive change.

