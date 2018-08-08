Performance that withstood the test of time

Five times chief minister between 1969 and 2011. Ten times elected president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). A lawmaker for 61 years. A pioneer in using Tamil cinema to propagate his Dravidian ideals and weaponising the language to achieve political goals, he was cut from the same social justice cloth as Arignar Anna and Periyar E V Ramasamy. A sworn atheist though most members of his family later turned believers. Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi was all this and much more.

As he departed at the ripe age of 94, Karunanidhi was like the Sun—incidentally his party symbol; he had burnt himself out completely for the cause he espoused, and exploded in a supernova, radiating much more energy than the heavenly body itself. Indeed he became way bigger than the party he led.

Karunanidhi was the proud son of Tamil Nadu who strode like a colossus and left an indelible mark on the country’s polity. His mastery over Tamil oratory punctuated with wry humour and the ability to offer quick repartees made him a formidable politician and a mass leader. Yet, he never aspired to rule the country unlike, say, an H D Deve Gowda. He instead chose to be a regional satrap and when general elections threw up a fractured mandate, tried to be the kingmaker at the Centre.

While secularism was his calling card, he was quite at ease with the BJP, with whom he joined hands to help Atal Bihari Vajpayee become prime minister. Despite being ideological adversaries, the comfort level between the BJP’s Tamil Nadu leadership and Karunanidhi was mutual. When the winds changed, he went with the Congress and leveraged his support by wangling powerful portfolios from the UPA governments led by Manmohan Singh.

His deep understanding of realpolitik helped him bounce back after many adversities from both within the party and without, making him a true political kalaignar (artiste). His malleability on other issues like the LTTE also made him a talking point. In sum, his was a stellar performance that withstood the test of time.