Even streets not safe for women

A recent online survey found that at least nine in 10 women in Bengaluru fear sexual harassment in public places and feel unsafe commuting by public transport. The findings are only reflective of the times we live in, with the atmosphere of lack of safety emphasised by the spurt in crimes against women and amplified by the ease with which the perpetrators get away.

The survey, conducted by Save the Children, an NGO, describes a scenario where almost half the population doesn’t feel safe going out in public. While it’s a fact that our streets are becoming increasingly unsafe for all, it’s the women who have to live in constant fear of harassment from the other half of the population—be it lewd comments, inappropriate touches or worse.

While most harassment cases go unreported, those who choose to report are often discouraged by police. Even among the cases registered, few result in any kind of action. Not surprisingly, 90 per cent of the female respondents in the survey said they did not think of approaching the police. It’s obvious why. For example, the investigation into an attempt to abduct a young woman walking to her workplace in Bengaluru last year progressed only till it was discovered that the car used belonged to a powerful man, who promptly filed a complaint saying it had been stolen. In another case, a victim of sexual harassment was called to the police station so many times that she decided to give up.

While cops and the sluggish judicial process should take the blame for the situation, people’s mindset is another big hurdle in ensuring the safety of women. To cite the survey again, eight out of 10 female respondents said their movements will be restricted if they report harassment to their families. This means that most victims won’t tell their families. This sense of fear doesn’t augur well for a progressive society. The governments, law enforcement agencies—cops in particular—and communities need to make more efforts to make public places safer for women.