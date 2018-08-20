Home Opinions Editorials

Will we get more medals this time?

Every time India embarks on an Asian Games journey, the expectations are usually either reasonable or outrageous. Reasonable because expectations are within limitations, knowing in which sports we are insurmountable and where we falter. Outrageous because sometimes we forget our limits and aim for the sky. The flipside is, our sports officials  have stopped predicting success.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Every time India embarks on an Asian Games journey, the expectations are usually either reasonable or outrageous. Reasonable because expectations are within limitations, knowing in which sports we are insurmountable and where we falter. Outrageous because sometimes we forget our limits and aim for the sky. The flipside is, our sports officials  have stopped predicting success.

This time, the expectations are bordering on the outrageous, but perhaps it can be explained why. We will do well in sports where there are more medals. That will swell the medal count. That athletics, boxing and wrestling are some of the sports which should fetch us many medals augurs well for India. Unless one does well in disciplines like athletics, swimming, gymnastics, wrestling or boxing, the medal count will not increase significantly. Though we are expected to do better than last time, there have been muted send-offs. No predictions either. The unnecessary controversies surrounding selections created an unhealthy atmosphere in the Indian Olympic Association. The sportspersons, the protagonists of this drama, were upstaged by quarrelling officials.

Nevertheless, the sports ministry and the nation will keep a close watch on India’s performances. After the 2016 Rio Olympic debacle, this is the mid-point. A task-force was set up; numerous changes in policies, including in selections, were ushered in. The sports minister’s pet project Khelo India was robust and even certain selection policies were tweaked to benefit the grass-roots players. This Asian Games  will offer an opportunity for the sports officials and experts to see where we are headed and if need be, introduce changes that will help athletes perform better at the Tokyo Olympics in 2018. Even the Target Olympic Podium Scheme will be revised after the Asian Games. Considering that 572 sportspersons are representing India, the largest contingent in recent times, the medal count needs to swell. If it doesn’t, it can surely be termed a failure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony