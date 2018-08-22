Home Opinions Editorials

A Herculean  task ahead in Kerala 

The devastating floods caused by incessant, blinding rains in Kerala which have taken 231 lives since August 9 and rendered over 10 lakh without a home is entering its next phase.

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

The devastating floods caused by incessant, blinding rains in Kerala which have taken 231 lives since August 9 and rendered over 10 lakh without a home is entering its next phase. There’s been some respite from the rain, though water is yet to recede from the worst affected areas—Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, parts of Thrissur. Relief camps are swarming with people. Material and financial aid has been pouring in from all parts of India (from Kashmir, Punjab, the Northeast to Kanyakumari, quite literally), not to mention the Kerala diaspora. The UAE too has pledged `700 crore. It’s as if the heart-wrenching images of a submerged Kerala helped restore human links.

The defence forces have been exemplary, as usual. And nothing really matches the stellar role played by the Kerala fisherfolk—they know a thing or two about tragedy, and refused the state government’s offer of `3,000 per boat, per day. The media too has largely redeemed itself—the local mainstream media and the otherwise much vilified social media. 

Stories that restore faith in humanity and compassion abound. But will that be enough for the lakhs who have lost the roof over their heads, those who will struggle to pick up the threads of life and livelihood, those who have their business in ruins, those who have their dream homes covered with silt, slime and snakes? It appears Kerala has perforce been dragged several steps backwards—its enviable social indices battered by the rain. The Pinarayi Vijayan government, which has been on its toes for the past week, has a Herculean task ahead. The total damage is estimated to be more than `19,000 crore.

The Centre has released `600 crore till now. Besides funds, Kerala needs to find the workforce to rehabilitate its people on a mammoth scale. One hopes, when it rebuilds, it would not make the same compromises on the environment that rendered its people so defenceless. The state generally has a high capacity for coordinated collective action, but this time the lessons to be learnt are hard, profound and paradigmatic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games