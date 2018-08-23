Courts shouldn’t enter this domain

The Supreme Court wading into the domain of the executive or the legislature is neither new nor rare. Good reason why the other two wings of the state cannot be found wanting in taking prompt remedial measures. The predominance of money and muscle power in elections has long been a concern of civil society. It’s been perceived, not without reason, as the fount of all ills: degradation of politics, social tension, violence against vulnerable groups and women, corruption, nepotism, you name it! Still, no tangible action has been taken by legislatures and political parties to stem the rot. Why would they, when it forms their stable median?

There, undoubtedly, is a need to shake up the system. But should it be left to the courts? The process of candidate selection is sacrosanct for parties, the judiciary cannot and should not be entering that domain. Persons with serious criminal charges contesting polls and becoming lawmakers is indeed a subversion. But should the SC be wielding the broom? It’s not for the judiciary to empower the EC to step in on basic issues of democracy: who can or cannot contest an election or decide the norms of disqualification, to the extent of holding parties to ransom by withholding symbols. Attorney General K K Venugopal had a point when he asked during the hearing: “Can the five judges sitting on the Constitution Bench decide a disqualification?” Or when he queried “whether it is a matter to be dealt by the legislature or by the judiciary”. A provision to disqualify a person from contesting could lead to misuse by political opponents.

Framing of serious charges is all that would be required to keep someone out of the fray.

The SC has given a commendable judgment, overruling the EC notification providing for NOTA in the Rajya Sabha elections. Now it needs to step aside from an area where the legislature and the political parties need to act. And act they must—whether in giving more representation to women, vulnerable groups or to keep law-breakers from becoming lawmakers.