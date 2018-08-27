Home Opinions Editorials

Rahul can’t live in denial over 1984 anti-sikh pogrom

Some Congressmen were probably involved... Some Congressmen have been punished for it.”

Published: 27th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Some Congressmen were probably involved... Some Congressmen have been punished for it.” That was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi four years ago responding to a searching question in the course of a TV interview about his take on the horrific 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom in Delhi in the run up to the general elections. Cut to 2018 with the party trying to package Rahul 2.0 abroad as the shadow prime minister ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pushed to respond to an incisive question on the anti-Sikh riots, he disagreed that the Congress was involved in it, sparking an uproar back home. Around 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the genocide following the assassination of Rahul’s grandmother and then PM Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

To be fair, Rahul did say he was 100 per cent in favour of punishing anyone who was involved in the violence by following due legal process. He also recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s apology in Parliament in 2005 for the mass murder, saying “he spoke for all of us”. But refusing to acknowledge the criminal culpability of Congress leaders—some of whom like H K L Bhagat have been convicted—who personally directed the mobs to wreak vengeance is appalling. In fact, he has actually elevated one of them to the position of a state unit president. Also remember Rahul’s dad Rajiv Gandhi had rather flippantly justified the action of the murderous mobs, saying, “whenever a big tree falls, the earth shakes”. In Delhi, instead of doing damage limitation, his spin doctors sought to blame the journalist who buttonholed Rahul on the issue, claiming it was “a planted and hostile question”.

In Germany, Rahul had framed the slow pace of job creation as the single biggest economic problem in India. He added that it could be addressed if the ruling establishment were to first acknowledge the gravity of the problem. Surely this critique of living in denial cuts both ways. Rahul ought to apply the same yardstick to 1984 as well if he hopes to win the hearts and minds of India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6