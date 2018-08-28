Home Opinions Editorials

Asian games: The numbers that give us hope

Fifteen, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 ... No they are not random numbers that have raised curiosity among Indians at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fifteen, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 ... No they are not random numbers that have raised curiosity among Indians at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. They are numbers of hope and aspiration. Amidst the share of disappointments and controversies for India, one of the most heartening aspects has been the spectacular performance by its youngsters. Every multi-sport event throws up one or two prospects who brighten up India’s sporting future, but in Indonesia, they have emerged en masse. 

One of India’s two gold medallists in shooting, Saurabh Chaudhary, is 16 and he’s not even the youngest medal winner. That honour goes to Shardul Vihan, a silver winner in men’s double trap—he is 15. Lakshay Sheoran, men’s trap silver medallist, is 19. One of India’s brightest stars on the track, Hima Das, is merely 18 and already going toe to toe with the best in the world. Javelin gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is 20 as is wrestling bronze-winner Divya Kakran. Shot-put gold winner Tajinder Singh Toor is a bit older at 23 as is men’s 400m silver medallist Muhammed Anas. And, because she has been around for so long, it is easy to forget that P V Sindhu is just 23.

The Asian Games has also proven to be a valuable learning experience for some. Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker (16) will look to emerge stronger from her disappointment as will Anish Bhanwala (15) and Elavenil Valarivan (19). The same applies for 19-year-old long jumper M Sreeshankar. Their performances at the Games augurs well for the nation.

The Olympics is just two years away and if the officials channelise their energy in the right direction, their performances will definitely improve. So instead of showering riches and distracting them from the ultimate goal, stakeholders must chalk out a plan to improve their performances. If they take the pains to nurture these precocious youngsters properly, India may well be staring at a bunch of medals in the Paris Olympics, six years from now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love