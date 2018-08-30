Home Opinions Editorials

Random arrests  of activists hurt India’s image

Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, the pressure cooker might burst.” Justice D Y Chandrachud made this salutary observation on the detention of five human rights acti

Published: 30th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, the pressure cooker might burst.” Justice D Y Chandrachud made this salutary observation on the detention of five human rights activists, including lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj and poet Varavara Rao, for their alleged Maoist links—apparently unearthed in the Pune police’s probe into the Elgaar Parishad meeting a day prior to the violence against Dalits in Bhima-Koregaon. In one fell swoop, the activists were picked up from across states, as if they were millionaire businessmen about to take flight.

The public reaction was mostly one of outrage. In fact, the petitioners before the Supreme Court were prominent citizens like Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik and Satish Deshpande, who spoke of ‘trumped up charges’ being used to crack down on dissent. Dissent cannot be criminalised, the judge said, and is an integral part of democracy. The comforting obiter dicta aside, what brought real relief is that the SC directed the activists be only put under house arrest, not taken into transit remand, till the next hearing on September 6.

The SC also noted none of them had been named in the FIR on the alleged ‘Rajiv Gandhi type incident’ plot against PM Narendra Modi. No plot to assassinate anyone can be condoned, if credible. But random arrests of activists, some of them expert professionals in their spheres, may not stand the test of credibility, or do much good to the image of the nation. Lawyers are entitled to fight cases for all accused. India even tried an obvious terror accused, Ajmal Kasab, with proper legal assistance.

Does that make a lawyer accused in the case? But this episode has proved that Indian civil society and its legal system still have the capacity to fight against aberrations. In the same breath, the Congress, P Chidambaram in particular, should be reminded that neither covered themselves in glory when in power. Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves were first arrested in 2007, Gautam Navlakha detained in Srinagar in 2011, all under the UPA regime. So was the poet Rao. The NDA is following the template.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals