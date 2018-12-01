For politicians, jai jawan, jai kisan now just a slogan 

The two-day farmers’ protest in Delhi has once again brought the focus on the distress in the hinterlands. Apart from an increase in minimum support price (MSP) and unconditional loan waiver, the farmers are demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the agrarian crisis. The M S Swaminathan Commission had recommended that the MSP be set at 1.5 times the cost. Although the Centre did announce it had increased the MSP by that amount, its opponents insist it was a sleight of hand and the hike is only on paper.

In the past few months, many protests have been held by farmers across the country, most notably in Maharashtra when a march was taken out from Nashik to Mumbai and in the heart of the national capital by Tamil Nadu farmers. The Swaminathan Commission had pointed out that something “very serious and terribly wrong is happening in the countryside.”

Unless the government urgently pays attention to this, the agrarian distress is likely to worsen. Of late, the agriculture sector has been confronted by price fluctuations and climate risks. About 86 per cent of farmers are small and marginal and particularly vulnerable. According to government data, the average farm size in India is 1.08 hectare. The size of the landholdings has been declining since 1970-71, making farmers even more prone to risk.

Besides low landholdings, another challenge before the government is the low price of farm produce. Experts have pointed out that besides a slowdown in agricultural growth, the cost of input has increased faster than farm produce prices. This is turning agriculture into an unprofitable occupation and driving farmers into the clutches of exploitative money lenders.

Many farmers fall into a debt trap, driving them to suicide. In the meantime, most politicians only pay lip service to farmers. Even Friday’s protest in Delhi brought together a host of opposition leaders, who only addressed the gathering and left soon after. The slogan Jai jawan, jai kisan remains just that and no more.