Hunger gnaws  india’s children

The country also has the highest prevalence of wasting with 25.5 million children underweight due to acute malnutrition.

The 2018 Global Nutrition Report has brought out the stark realities of India’s stunted progress in child health, with malnutrition continuing to take a heavy toll on the life and development of the young ones. India accounts for nearly a third, 31 per cent, of stunted children in the world, with 46.6 million kids in the country suffering from impaired growth that affects cognitive development and makes them vulnerable to diseases and infections. 

The country also has the highest prevalence of wasting with 25.5 million children underweight due to acute malnutrition. While there has been a noticeable reduction in under-5 stunting from 54.2 per cent to almost 38 per cent between 2000 and 2015, there is no progress in under-5 wasting in meeting global nutrition targets.

However, the examination of gross disparities in the prevalence of stunting from district to district in the country, taking into account the National Family Health Survey data 2015- 2016, has put things in a better perspective. While the child stunting rate in 604 studied districts varied from 12.4 per cent to 65.1 per cent, prevalence was directly linked to poor maternal health, nutrition and education, early marriage, quality of antenatal care, children’s diet, hygiene and sanitation practices.

This calls for a holistic approach to child and maternal nutrition issues and moving beyond the conventional strategies of hot cooked food, midday meals, fortified food, etc. The Centre’s Poshan Abhiyaan recognises the need and seeks to bring together connected agencies and create a synergy on all fronts.

The key is in strengthening grass-roots facilities, the Anganwadi Centres, for effective implementation. Despite having been started more than 40 years ago, the AWCs still have not ensured proper services for every child. Besides, household coverage through service provisioning, education and motivation should be ensured if India is to achieve the target of becoming malnutrition-free by 2022.

