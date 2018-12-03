Centre realises black money fight is arduous

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pitch at the G20 summit for a common action plan on fugitive economic offenders reflects India’s growing frustration in securing the extradition of the Nirav Modis and the Vijay Mallyas, who are trying every trick in the book to escape the law. The latest from the Nirav stable is his fear of being lynched if he returns home.

While Mallya ran up a debt pile of over Rs 9,000 crore, Nirav’s offence is much bigger, as he ripped off the Punjab National Bank by abusing its SWIFT mode of transaction. Nirav’s Gujarati origin, his photo-op with the PM when he was at Davos and the surname they share made the Centre squirm as fighting black money was a cornerstone of its economic policy. In the run- up to the last general elections, Modi made an off-the-cuff remark about the quantum of black money abroad, saying bringing them back would be equivalent to crediting Rs 15 lakh in each citizen’s bank account. But it is easier said than done as the fight against dirty money is long and arduous.

One of Modi’s recommendations at the G20 was for the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force developing a uniform definition of offenders and standardising procedures for their identification and extradition. While seeking Mallya’s extradition, the Centre had to prove to a UK court that he would have a cell with a view at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and not be condemned to a hellhole as he sought to portray. Mallya’s endgame appears near though the CBI officers tracking his case find themselves in a mess because of fratricide at the top.

Antigua, which gave Nirav’s relative Mehul Choksi a passport on a phony premise, is under intense pressure to send him back. And AgustaWestland chopper scam middleman Christian Michel’s extradition process from the UAE has been green-lighted by its top court. The Centre must be hoping to get at least one such fugitive back before the 2019 elections to rebut allegations of letting them go intentionally. While their fat is in the fire, there is this other Modi with a Rajasthan pedigree who is seemingly out of reach.