Our attitudes on motherhood

Public health experts have long urged women to breastfeed their children, unless unable to do so for medical reasons.

Published: 03rd December 2018

Public health experts have long urged women to breastfeed their children, unless unable to do so for medical reasons. Breast milk is said to be the healthiest option for babies who can access them. In fact, some Indian cities have even started breast milk banks so that babies whose mothers are unable to feed them can access breast milk.

In this context, it is disturbing to note that in the same society in which experts promote breastfeeding, the act itself is so often shamed. New mothers face this issue every day in several parts of the world. Some use breast pumps to stock up on breast milk for the child, especially if they are working. In many parts of the western world, feeding rooms are available in most spaces used by the public.

This is sadly not as common in India. This was seen most recently when a Kolkata mall told a woman she couldn’t breastfeed in public and suggested she use a toilet instead. The woman said she was finally allowed to use a cramped changing room at a store. The initial response of the mall, asking the woman to do her “home chores” at home, further aggravated the issue. The mall subsequently apologised. 

However, theirs is a view that is widely held. Even some mothers believe young moms should breastfeed in their homes and not venture out to places that don’t have the necessary amenities. This exemplifies the problems with our attitudes about motherhood. The mother disproportionately suffers the burden of caring, nurturing and providing for the baby, almost always at the cost of her own independence.

The society that fetishises a woman’s breasts in popular culture, also believes the breast must be hidden when used to feed a child. Motherhood then must be performed, preferably as a role of sacrifice, regardless of the costs to the well-being of the mother, but real acts of mothering must be hidden and confined to the home. To not do so is to be shamed as a bad mother and a bad woman. However, times are changing. The sooner attitudes change as well, the better for society.

