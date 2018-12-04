Home Opinions Editorials

India keeps its eye on the ball at deeply divided G20

India’s strategic autonomy came into sharp focus amidst the face-offs and fissures at the just concluded G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Published: 04th December 2018

India’s strategic autonomy came into sharp focus amidst the face-offs and fissures at the just-concluded G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally planned as a mechanism to ensure that economic meltdowns like the one in 2008 do not take the world by surprise, the annual summit of 19 leading industrialised/emerging nations and the EU at times reflects the deep divides and conflicting priorities among its members, who account for over four-fifths of the global economy.

This year, the rifts, which went beyond economic issues and reflected bilateral tensions among the big powers, were on glaring display. The closing communiqué, arrived at after prolonged and at times heated exchanges, had no concrete promises, did not mention the threat of protectionism, and acknowledged Washington’s refusal to accept or battle climate change.  Amidst all this, India managed to adroitly ensure that its strategic and economic interests were clearly articulated, even as it held two significant trilateral meetings with nations that don’t see eye to eye. Also significant was PM Modi’s meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who was cold-shouldered by many nations over the murder of a journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and Riyadh’s military campaign in Yemen, in which hundreds of innocents have been killed.

The other leaders who had no qualms about meeting MbS, as the crown prince is popularly known, were Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Modi held a trilateral meeting with Putin and Xi, the second such summit between the two in a dozen years, and another trilateral, the first, with US President Donald Trump and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. The US has an ongoing trade war with China, and has imposed sanctions on Russia over alleged meddling in the US presidential elections. China and Japan don’t get along. With these meetings, New Delhi has sent out a clear and important message: India will only act according to its own interests and not take sides.

