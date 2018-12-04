Home Opinions Editorials

IPL model a hit in other sports

The inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 was followed by predictions that the model would change the way cricket is played and consumed.

Published: 04th December 2018

The inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 was followed by predictions that the model would change the way cricket is played and consumed. It also led to apprehensions that the commercial success of the league would reduce the already minuscule space other sports occupy in the Indian market. Call it unforeseen or whatever you like, the IPL model has in fact turned out to be a tool of survival, even a game-changer, for many other sports. Launched recently, a volleyball league is the latest in a list featuring football, badminton, table tennis, wrestling, kabaddi, etc.

Some of these leagues have been around for five seasons or more. This clearly suggests that investors, broadcasters and other stakeholders find them viable and sustainable. We have to note that not all have cricketers or Bollywood stars to draw eyeballs. But player prices in kabaddi have still soared over a crore at the auctions, top companies have come on board as sponsors and matches have grabbed space on prime time TV, competing with star-studded leagues. Sleek packaging, innovative marketing and transforming the time spent at the venue into an enjoyable experience are some of the common features of most of these leagues. In concept and strategy, they are all adaptations of the IPL model.

While it’s still debated in cricketing circles if IPL in the long run is a boon or something else, for other sports struggling to keep the show going until recently, this change has come as oxygen. The volleyball league’s move to go ahead without cricketers and filmstars as team owners is confirmation that the model works with or without imported stardom. If this league becomes a success, more will show an interest in exploring this route. Looked down upon in certain quarters for introducing many vices to cricket, the IPL deserves a ‘thank you’ from these disciplines for showing the way and changing perceptions.

