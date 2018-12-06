Home Opinions Editorials

The dangers of pandering to hotheads

Mohammed Akhlaq of Dadri was perhaps the first to pay the price with his life when he was lynched over rumours that he had cooked and stored beef in his house.

The killing of a police inspector and a youth in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, by rightwing elements over the alleged slaughter of a cow has once again underlined the danger of pandering to such hotheads. The inspector was not only shot in the head, he was even targeted with stones. A disturbing image doing the rounds on social media shows his lifeless body hanging out of his jeep even as the rioters filmed the scene.
Ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, the highest number of cow-related violence has been witnessed in UP.

Mohammed Akhlaq of Dadri was perhaps the first to pay the price with his life when he was lynched over rumours that he had cooked and stored beef in his house. It has only become worse with the ascent of the BJP in the state in March 2017. From Hapur to Bareilly, incidents of lynching in the name of protecting cows have become rather routine under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

These self-appointed cow protectors have not only spewed hate in the name of religion and targeted a particular community, they have also often played the role of moral police. About two months ago, some activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal in Meerut allegedly led the police in a raid in which they claimed to have rescued a Hindu girl from the clutches of a Muslim boy. In reality, the couple was in a relationship, which was objected to by the rightwing groups. To make matters worse for the couple, the cops harassed them further with clearly religious overtones.

The incidents of lynching and moral policing underline the dangers of running with the hare and hunting with the hounds. Before he became the CM, Yogi was the chief priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt and even had floated his own group comprising youth called the Hindu Yuva Vahini. The group is known for violent activities in eastern UP. His own track record before becoming the CM is not something that can inspire confidence among minority communities. It’s time he cracks down on such groups and walks the talk.

