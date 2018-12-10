Home Opinions Editorials

Women’s quota gets new naveen mascot

Trust Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come up with out-of-the-box ideas and do the unexpected.

Trust Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come up with out-of-the-box ideas and do the unexpected. While the state and his government revel in the global limelight as hosts of the Men’s Hockey World Cup and the nation is fixated on the ‘semifinals 2018’ in the form of Assembly elections to five states, Naveen did something unanticipated. 

He pulled the contentious Women’s Reservation Bill issue out of cold storage and brought it to the centre of the country’s political discourse. He not only ensured that the Odisha Assembly passed a resolution on 33 per cent reservation for women, but also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to pass the Bill in Parliament and suggested that all chief ministers implement it in their Assemblies.

The timing may have defied conventional political logic and startled everyone, but reigniting the debate over the issue of women’s reservation is definitely a clever political move. By attempting to rally all parties towards a consensus on the Bill, Naveen has tried to position himself as a champion of women. The CM obviously has an eye on the 2019 general elections and the women constituency that accounts for almost half the electorate and of late has outnumbered males in voting. 

It is part of Naveen’s strategy which till now has been subtle, yet very effective. Many of his actions, be it enhancing the health coverage under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh on a woman’s appeal or his standing ovation for a tribal woman entrepreneur at the recent Make In Odisha conclave have delivered the message. Will Naveen’s move have any impact on the Bill that is hanging in the Parliament for over a decade now? The answer is anybody’s guess but the move certainly puts him on the national stage. With 2019 proving to be increasingly tricky, this could create space for him as a major player.

