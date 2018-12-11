Home Opinions Editorials

EC must realise no aberration will go unnoticed

In Mizoram, voters had to take to the streets and force the Election Commission to change a key official.

Published: 11th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

The Election Commission of India has not been covering itself in glory of late, dogged as it is by a palpable crisis of faith, a costly loss for an institution for which people’s perception is crucial. For an election process to be considered free and fair—the declared motto that hangs over Nirvachan Sadan—it has to be seen to be so, by voters, both pre-poll and post-poll. Both the polling machinery and the personnel handling them have to be seen to be above board.

In Mizoram, voters had to take to the streets and force the Election Commission to change a key official. This was unprecedented. Even more so were the missing names from the voter list of Telangana: 22 lakh, no fewer. That could account for the entire electorate of a less populous country. In Telangana, it translated into 8 per cent of the electorate. A percentage that can decide an election. An apology seems too inadequate a response for such an abject failure. Even if allegations of a deliberate pattern are discounted, the oversight cannot be. Surprising that political parties too missed locating the gap.

The Election Commission must keep in mind that no aberration goes unnoticed in the age of social media. The spectacle of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verifiable Paper Trails) surfacing in unexpected places, or unknown people lurking around strongrooms, was another embarrassment. It’s good that the poll panel has decided on rigorous training for polling personnel before the Lok Sabha polls. The EC would also do well to not keep the date of polling and counting so far apart. Even when ballot papers had to be carried to the Northeast, the counting was closer to polling. It’s important that the Election Commission is not found wanting in its duties or seen to be compromised: nothing can be more sacrosanct for the survival of democracy than the exercise of franchise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp