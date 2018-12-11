India walks a fine line on terror

India’s decision to abstain from the US-sponsored UN resolution seeking to condemn the Hamas for firing rockets into Israel should not just be seen as an attempt to avoid friction with its Arab allies. Not condemning the Hamas, designated as a terror organisation by Israel, the US, EU, and UK, among others, could dilute India’s position that terror in any form must be called out and challenged.

In fact, in a procedural vote that preceded the final one, India backed the US position that the final resolution should be adopted by a simple, not a two-thirds majority. Intriguingly, Japan, one of America’s staunchest allies, voted for a two-thirds majority, not a simple majority, while New Zealand, Iceland, Switzerland and Norway abstained. If the three had voted with the US, outgoing American envoy to the UN Nikki Haley would gone out in a blaze of glory, with the first ever anti-Hamas UN resolution under her belt. So when that procedural vote failed narrowly (75 to 72 with 26 abstentions) and it became obvious that India’s vote would not help sway the final decision against the resolution, New Delhi decided to abstain rather than support a lost cause, and retain its flexibility. The final resolution did win a majority of 87 to 57, with 33 abstentions, but was way short of the required two-thirds backing.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tried to put a brave face after the vote, tweeting that “For the first time at the UN, a record 87 countries condemned Hamas for its rocket fire & use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes against Israel. I thank @nikkihaley for her hard work.” As for those who opposed the resolution, “Wait until you will have to deal with terrorism in your own countries. Your silence in the face of evil reveals your true colours,” he said. Under the circumstances, both Israel and the US should remember that India, also a victim of terror, stood by its strategic allies when it was required (at the procedural vote) but abstained only when it became obvious that the vote was doomed to fail.