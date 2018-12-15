Home Opinions Editorials

 Infighting hurts coa’s credibility

Things have come to such a pass that Edulji has asked the BCCI staff to not follow Rai’s instructions without her approval.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

After about 23 months since being appointed by the Supreme Court to implement Lodha commission recommendations and run BCCI till the process is completed, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is in a mess. Its head Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji—the only other serving member of the committee after Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye quit—are at loggerheads over every possible matter.

Things have come to such a pass that Edulji has asked the BCCI staff to not follow Rai’s instructions without her approval. Formed to set a chaotic house in order, the CoA itself is a house divided, with no solution in sight until the court intervenes.

Appointment of coaches, handling of conflict of interest, sexual harassment charges and power to take decisions—there are many flashpoints that triggered an explosive e-mail from Edulji, where she accused Rai of ignoring her inputs. Rai has refrained from making public statements, but used the media tactfully to express his views.

This conflict has caused happiness in sections of the BCCI, where members in the past did their bit to make CoA’s life difficult. They are having a quiet chuckle, considering that each word in the Rai-Edulji crossfire is a blotch on their credibility. Guha’s resignation questioning the CoA’s manner of functioning caused a stir initially before dying down. The latest episode gives the  BCCI officials fresh ammunition.

Although the court’s intervention looks inevitable at this stage, there is no clarity over when that would happen. It’s also not certain that normalcy would return to the CoA after one hearing. This leaves the Board in an unprecedented limbo. There have already been several complaints about the structuring and conduct of domestic matches. The weird timing of the IPL auctions has also raised eyebrows. Rai and Edulji could not have chosen a worse time to make their differences public. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp