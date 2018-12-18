Home Opinions Editorials

Army following sop on protests at encounter sites?

The death of seven civilians in firing by security forces has raised the heat in the chill of Kashmir.

Published: 18th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

The death of seven civilians in firing by security forces has raised the heat in the chill of Kashmir. The deaths are the highest in a single incident of firing in recent memory and raise some questions that need answers at the earliest. The first: Are there no standard operating procedures on how to deal with street protests at encounter sites? It has now become routine for villagers to pour out in the streets and protest wherever an encounter is taking place, sometimes they even try to help the militants escape from the area.

The militants, on their part, have also used villages as a kind of shield against the security forces. Given that this has now become routine, the security forces should be prepared to deal with such situations each time they corner militants and go for an operation. Saturday’s protests after an encounter in Pulwama followed the same pattern, but obviously there were no lessons learnt from past incidents during which there have been civilian casualties. 

The second question: Have mainstream political parties failed the public by not raising awareness about the dangers of protesting at encounter sites? Don’t they have any role to play other than condemning the death of civilians? The onus lies more on the local parties such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party to make the public understand that they should not venture near encounter sites. As representatives of the people, it is their duty to ensure that the public does not indulge in anti-national activities. It is not enough for them to just condemn the death of civilians.

But the deaths once again bring to focus the larger issue of the seemingly intractable Kashmir problem. It can perhaps be safely said that, barring the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, no dispensation at the Centre has been serious about resolving the issue. Containment of the militancy rather than resolving the issue appears to be the game plan. While this may pay short-term dividend, it is unworkable in the long run. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp