Expect sindhu to get even better

What was becoming an agonising wait for P V Sindhu has come to an end. By winning the BWF World Tour Finals, she has got rid of the spectre of losing in finals, which was becoming a bit of a national concern as well.

Unsurprisingly, the badminton star, after the triumph in China, said that people should stop casting aspersions on her ability to win tournaments. It shows what kind of pressure she was under, after having lost a series of big finals, including in the 2016 Olympics and World Championships in 2017 and 2018. Even the 2017 World Tour Finals was part of the list.

While her reaction reveals what kind of emotional stress athletes have to handle at the highest level, let us say that there was never any doubt about Sindhu’s ability. Consistently reaching the finals in the biggest of competitions was proof enough that she was among the best.

Even the players who beat her in those games did not reach as many finals. But the failure to pull off a victory in the finals was threatening to become a psychological block. If it had not been dealt with, it could have hindered Sindhu’s progress as a player. By beating the world’s best players in five successive games on way to the title in this tournament in Guangzhou, she has silenced the doubting voices and answered a question that was perhaps growing louder inside her mind.

With the monkey off her back, expect Sindhu to become a superior force. She has won an Olympic silver and bagged four World Championship medals. And she is just 23. She already has the strokes, tactical awareness and fitness to reign at the top level. And the addition of the wherewithal to clinch close games in crunch situations should definitely make her a more multi-dimensional force. Confidence can be a decisive factor when the gap between contestants gets narrower. A Sindhu full of that is a dangerous proposition for her rivals.