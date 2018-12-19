Peacemaker das has an arduous task ahead

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das assumed charge amid arguments and outrage over the central bank’s waning credibility, autonomy and independence. Known to be a peacemaker, Das tried to calm everyone by saying nothing much after taking over. Markets breathed easy, though some continue to agonise over the banking regulator’s destiny. RBI’s new head has the arduous task of keeping a steady hand on the economy, starting with inflation forecasts.

His predecessor Urjit Patel can take applause for conceptualising and implementing the monetary policy framework, but he should equally take brickbats for consistently missing inflation projections. Patel’s fearmongering about price rise, even in the face of contrary evidence—early this month RBI stuck to its calibrated tightening stance despite falling inflation, correcting global crude prices and stabilising rupee—caused adverse economic damage. He pursued a tight policy and also justified his decisions compromising the nation’s stability. Das’s job is to get the MPC to turn inwards and narrow the wedge between nominal and real interest rates, which some believe are in a parallel universe.

Next comes banking regulation. Agreed, the asset quality review and the balance sheet clean-up exercise presented a true and fair picture of bad loans, but RBI’s subsequent high-handedness—one-day defaults, stringent provisioning, etc.—choked credit growth and snuffed life out of banks, NBFCs and MSMEs. The move is akin to destroying a village in order to save it, but Patel couldn’t justify its benefits.

Most recently, RBI refused to acknowledge an evolving liquidity crisis, while its growth projections were rarely bred in the bone. For now, there’s comfort that the new governor will wriggle his way out, but markets will be alarmed should he bow to his masters, viz. the government, not necessarily on policy rates—as we always cheer lower rates—but on contentious issues on which he has to take risky positions. Das should abandon his bureaucratic leanings and position himself as an outright central banker.