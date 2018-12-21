Can they leave af in peace?

Home Opinions Editorials

The optimism expressed by the head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, who told the UN Security Council Monday that “the possibility of a negotiated end to the conflict has never been more real in the past 17 years than it is now”, is a bit premature. Some might even call it wishful thinking.

Part of that optimism stemmed from the three-day talks in Abu Dhabi between the US, the Taliban and the Haqqani network leaders which ended abruptly on day two without any reason given. Zalmay Khalilzad, the special envoy for Afghan reconciliation, led the US team in the meeting, where officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the UAE were also present. An Afghan team, also in the city hoping to get into the meet, was barred due to the Taliban’s opposition. Khalilzad left for Kabul Wednesday after talks with Pakistan’s army chief. The envoy tweeted he held

“productive” meetings with Afghan and international partners “towards ending the conflict in Afghanistan.” The Taliban disagreed. Its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban’s dialogue was exclusively with the US and “the focal point” of discussions was the withdrawal of all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan. He also rejected reports that issues such as a temporary ceasefire and peace talks with the Afghan government were discussed. Instead, it presented “proof to the participants about indiscriminate bombings against civilians and demanded its immediate halt,” he said.  

India, which last month sent a non-official team to a similar meeting in Moscow attended by Taliban and Afghan officials, stayed away from the talks in the UAE, as it rightly believes any talks on the future of Afghanistan without Afghan officials present are pointless. The US, which on Wednesday announced its decision to pull out of Syria and is desperate to leave Afghanistan too, and Pakistan, which wants the Taliban back in power there, obviously think otherwise. Peace, anyone?

