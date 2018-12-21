Home Opinions Editorials

Temple poisoning: ensure maximum punishment

It was an evil plot hatched by the seer of a mutt, a man of God, which claimed the lives of 15 people who ate prasadam at a temple in Chamarajanagar district in southern Karnataka last Friday.

Published: 21st December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

It was an evil plot hatched by the seer of a mutt, a man of God, which claimed the lives of 15 people who ate prasadam at a temple in Chamarajanagar district in southern Karnataka last Friday. According to the police, who cracked the case within a week and arrested four people, the junior pontiff of the local Salur mutt, Immadi Mahadeva Swamy, wanted to take revenge on his senior, another man of God, and take control of Sulvadi Maramma temple, located on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, which was generating decent revenue.

While it is quite shocking that a man of God could stoop to such levels and indulge in mass murder for selfish gains, the police should be lauded for bringing the perpetrators to book without losing much time.

But the job of the investigators is not done yet. Justice for the people who lost their lives and many poor families that were orphaned will be delivered only if the investigators are able to ensure that the culprits get the maximum punishment the law allows for.

And in this case, the act of poisoning temple food, knowing fully well that it was going to cause many deaths, should be treated on par with acts of terrorism. No less. For, it was done with the intention of causing the maximum damage. It was planned meticulously and a large quantity of a pesticide—an entire 500 ml bottle, according to police— was poured into the food being prepared for devotees.

Citing a confession by one of the arrested, police have said the mastermind, the seer, wanted people to die so as to create enough trouble for his senior and the other people managing the temple. The police must do a thorough job and make a watertight case against the accused.

Already, there are complaints that the collection of food samples after the tragedy was not done properly. Any loophole will allow the culprits to escape punishment. People behind the plot have thought nothing of taking a few innocent lives to achieve their objective. They must be made to pay for their sins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp