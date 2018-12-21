Temple poisoning: ensure maximum punishment

It was an evil plot hatched by the seer of a mutt, a man of God, which claimed the lives of 15 people who ate prasadam at a temple in Chamarajanagar district in southern Karnataka last Friday. According to the police, who cracked the case within a week and arrested four people, the junior pontiff of the local Salur mutt, Immadi Mahadeva Swamy, wanted to take revenge on his senior, another man of God, and take control of Sulvadi Maramma temple, located on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, which was generating decent revenue.

While it is quite shocking that a man of God could stoop to such levels and indulge in mass murder for selfish gains, the police should be lauded for bringing the perpetrators to book without losing much time.

But the job of the investigators is not done yet. Justice for the people who lost their lives and many poor families that were orphaned will be delivered only if the investigators are able to ensure that the culprits get the maximum punishment the law allows for.

And in this case, the act of poisoning temple food, knowing fully well that it was going to cause many deaths, should be treated on par with acts of terrorism. No less. For, it was done with the intention of causing the maximum damage. It was planned meticulously and a large quantity of a pesticide—an entire 500 ml bottle, according to police— was poured into the food being prepared for devotees.

Citing a confession by one of the arrested, police have said the mastermind, the seer, wanted people to die so as to create enough trouble for his senior and the other people managing the temple. The police must do a thorough job and make a watertight case against the accused.

Already, there are complaints that the collection of food samples after the tragedy was not done properly. Any loophole will allow the culprits to escape punishment. People behind the plot have thought nothing of taking a few innocent lives to achieve their objective. They must be made to pay for their sins.