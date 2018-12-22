Home Opinions Editorials

BJP Yatra gets more visibility, thanks to mamata

The courts came in because the Mamata administration issued a blanket ‘ban’ on the yatra, originally scheduled to begin on December 7 from Cooch Behar in the north.

Published: 22nd December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

The BJP’s now-on, now-off ‘rath yatra’ in West Bengal has got more twists in the tale than a Jeffrey Archer story. Planned on a mega scale, covering all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, it’s a political battering-ram meant to breach the Trinamool fortress gates. But unusually for a political event, it has seen at least three court orders already. Ideally, no mainstream political activity should come under legal scrutiny: It runs contrary to the spirit of democracy. 

The courts came in because the Mamata administration issued a blanket ‘ban’ on the yatra, originally scheduled to begin on December 7 from Cooch Behar in the north. Initially, a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld the ban, while referring the matter back to the state bureaucracy and security apparatus for a reconsideration. No prizes for guessing how that went.

Then another single-judge Bench quashed the earlier order and offered a qualified permission, hauling up the state administration for its “whimsical and unreasonable” order. In less than 24 hours, as the day turned, a two-member Bench that included the High Court Chief Justice stayed the yatra yet again, and referred the matter back to a single-member Bench! The Division Bench sought consideration of 36 intelligence reports from the districts on the possibility of a communal flare-up. Why the earlier judge had chosen to ignore these inputs, forwarded by the state attorney general in a sealed cover, is anyone’s guess. 

If Mamata was attempting to blank out the BJP’s visibility in Bengal, she has done the opposite: Perhaps never after L K Advani’s momentous rath yatra in 1990 has a programme of this sort attracted such attention. No government must curtail political activities of its opponents. That said, the yatra too may not be able to guarantee it won’t do what it is accused of. Spoiling the peace of this balmy, festive month, which Bengalis would rather spend at book fairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp