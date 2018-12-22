BJP Yatra gets more visibility, thanks to mamata

The BJP’s now-on, now-off ‘rath yatra’ in West Bengal has got more twists in the tale than a Jeffrey Archer story. Planned on a mega scale, covering all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, it’s a political battering-ram meant to breach the Trinamool fortress gates. But unusually for a political event, it has seen at least three court orders already. Ideally, no mainstream political activity should come under legal scrutiny: It runs contrary to the spirit of democracy.

The courts came in because the Mamata administration issued a blanket ‘ban’ on the yatra, originally scheduled to begin on December 7 from Cooch Behar in the north. Initially, a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld the ban, while referring the matter back to the state bureaucracy and security apparatus for a reconsideration. No prizes for guessing how that went.

Then another single-judge Bench quashed the earlier order and offered a qualified permission, hauling up the state administration for its “whimsical and unreasonable” order. In less than 24 hours, as the day turned, a two-member Bench that included the High Court Chief Justice stayed the yatra yet again, and referred the matter back to a single-member Bench! The Division Bench sought consideration of 36 intelligence reports from the districts on the possibility of a communal flare-up. Why the earlier judge had chosen to ignore these inputs, forwarded by the state attorney general in a sealed cover, is anyone’s guess.

If Mamata was attempting to blank out the BJP’s visibility in Bengal, she has done the opposite: Perhaps never after L K Advani’s momentous rath yatra in 1990 has a programme of this sort attracted such attention. No government must curtail political activities of its opponents. That said, the yatra too may not be able to guarantee it won’t do what it is accused of. Spoiling the peace of this balmy, festive month, which Bengalis would rather spend at book fairs.