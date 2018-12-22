Kerala can do without Hartal 2.0

Of late, Kerala has acquired the reputation of having a hartal at the drop of a hat and it has been particularly bad this December. Now many stakeholders have closed ranks and showed the gumption to say ‘enough’. The state’s 36 trading associations under the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi and Kerala Tourism Task Force held separate meetings in Kozhikode and Kochi this week to categorically say no to hartals in 2019.

The Task Force has also decided to pursue legal action over the non-implementation of Supreme Court and High Court directives on hartals. Earlier, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce too had vowed to henceforth keep movie halls open during hartals.

It’s not as if 2018 did not bring its own share of bad luck to the state’s tourism and trading communities, with devastating floods ravaging the state following the Nipah outbreak. The last thing they wanted was a further loss of business, in the shape of hartals. But see what they got instead: An astounding 97 hartals during the year.

The estimated financial loss for the state from one hartal being `200 crore, Kerala lost around `19,400 crore from the menace called hartals in 2018. Surely, the stakeholders cannot be blamed for finally deciding to take a stand.In 1997, a full Bench of the Kerala High Court banned ‘bandhs’. To get around the law, the bandhs came back, rebranded as hartals.

The previous Congress-led UDF government did try to bring in a new law to prevent hartals in the state. The Kerala Regulation of Hartal Bill–2015 was presented in the state Assembly in December 2015, but the Left Front thwarted the move. Now, it will be interesting to see how the LDF government tackles the new-found vigour with which hartals are going to be shunned by the major stakeholders in the state’s progress. Surely, nobody in Kerala really wants to see hartals being resuscitated, even if it is called ‘Nilpan’.