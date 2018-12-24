Home Opinions Editorials

A painkiller for odisha’s farmers

The farm loan waiver has turned into a political weapon of mass appeasement in India. As the 2019 polls come close, it has become a competition of sorts.

The farm loan waiver has turned into a political weapon of mass appeasement in India. As the 2019 polls come close, it has become a competition of sorts. At least eight states have waived off or announced loan waivers since April and promises of more are pouring in every day. All words of caution from experts and the RBI on its economic consequences have fallen on deaf ears. 

Odisha too couldn’t have bucked the trend when farmers are up in arms against the government. Both the Congress and the BJP have already made their poll planks clear by assuring loan waivers should they be voted to power. But the Naveen Patnaik-led government appears to have stonewalled them by coming up with a new scheme: Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA).

If one expected a political masterstroke from the BJD supremo, he has delivered it by taking a stand different from the rest—though not uncommon if compared to schemes introduced in South India. By doing so, Naveen has taken on both the principal opposition parties while extending sops to farmers across the board. KALIA would cost the government more than `10,000 crore over a three-year period, though it does not have the approval of the state budget yet. 

While provisioning has to be made from existing plans, the scheme is fraught with implementation gaps. The Odisha government’s objective of providing sustained assistance to small, marginal and landless farmers as well as labourers under the ambit of the new scheme is laudable but would be a tall order since it has, in the past, failed to address similar issues.

Odisha’s farm sector needs increased investment in irrigation, infrastructure, focus on mechanisation and credit structure so that farmers can combat rising input prices and declining profitability. KALIA may have been a painkiller for now, but it sure cannot be a panacea for Odisha’s farm sector. Not yet.

