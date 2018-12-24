India needs stronger witness protection laws

Amid all the political brouhaha over a Union home ministry order allowing 10 probe agencies to snoop into our personal electronic equipment on Friday last, what got comparatively less attention was the outcome of the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. That Sheikh died of bullet wounds remained undisputed. But whether or not it was a fake encounter and a conspiracy could not be conclusively established before a CBI special court in Mumbai.

With as many as 92 of the 210 witnesses recanting, the prosecution’s case failed judicial scrutiny and all 22 accused were let off. This despite the trial being shifted out of Gujarat to Mumbai to ensure the process was fair. While judge S J Sharma had kind words for the prosecution saying it did the best under the given circumstances, the acquittal of all accused was a disgrace for the CBI that itself is caught in a power struggle at the top. Congress President Rahul Gandhi rubbed it in a day later, sarcastically tweeting, “no one killed ... they just died.”

The case had become curiouser as the then Gujarat minister and current national BJP President Amit Shah’s name was added to the list of accused after the CBI took over the case in 2010. He was under arrest for three months before a court cleared him of all charges in 2014. Remember it was Justice B H Loya who was earlier hearing the case. His death due to heart attack and his family’s allegations of an attempt to bribe him, had shaken up the higher judiciary.

The alleged attempt to bribe Justice Loya was among the issues flagged during an unprecedented revolt in the SC in January against the then chief justice of India. Amid the weight of expectation, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Centre chose to toss the snooping oddball hoping to deflect attention if the verdict did not go in its favour. If that were so, upright judge Sharma’s verdict would get added heft. What though is not acceptable is the lack of proper witness protection laws in India because of which they cannot be held to account.